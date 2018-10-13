Sheikh Gumi speaks on Atiku’s visit to Obasanjo’s home

news

Notable Islamic cleric, Shekih Gumi has said that he was at former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s home to broker peace between him and his former aide, Atiku Abubakar.

Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was in Ogun state to see Obasanjo on Thursday, October 11, 2018.

According to Daily Post, Gumi said he was in Ogun state to fulfill the instruction of the Quran.

He said “Prophet Muhammad once said he would gladly honour invitation to mediate even between non-Muslims.

“Every Muslim asked to intervene in peace accord between Muslim and Muslim or Christian and Muslim or Christian and Christian, he should go.

“Only pagans promote enmity. Once our leaders are in peace, hopefully the nation will be in peace.

“Former President Obasanjo sought to reconcile with his former deputy (Atiku Abubakar). You all know there is no love lost between them.

“One of the conditions laid for the reconciliation was that persons who are neutral should be appointed as mediators.

“Both of them agreed that I should be part of the reconciliation to ensure that the reconciliation is real. Thank God, they settled their differences. And its for real”

Bishop Kukah reacts

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto, Hassan Matthew Kukah also spoke on his presence at the peace meeting between Atiku and Obasanjo.

Kukah, in an interview, said he did not accompany the PDP presidential candidate to see former President Olusegun Obasanjo.