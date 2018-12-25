Outspoken Senator Shehu Sani has called on President Buhari to visit the people of Zamfara state and condole with them before flagging off his presidential campaign.

According to Channels TV, Buhari is expected in Akwa-Ibom state on Friday, December 28, 2018, to kick-off his re-election bid.

The report says this was made known to newsmen by the President’s senior special assistant to the president on National Assembly matters (Senate), Senator Ita Enang on Monday, December 24, 2018.

Sani also expressed hope that the President will touch down in Zamfara, saying: “The President should visit Zamfara to commiserate and condole, before Akwa Ibom to rally; and I believe he will, hopefully.”

The President had earlier condemned the killing of innocent Nigerians in several communities in Zamfara state.

Buhari, who described the act as horrendous, added that an assessment team led by the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Abubakar Sadiq will visit the state.

He also hinted that a joint security task force may be deployed to restore peace to the affected areas.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), youths in the state hijacked a peaceful protest by Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) on Monday.

The report says the youths blocked the highway and interrupted travelers coming from different parts of the country.

The Zamfara police command has however announced the arrest of 23 suspects allegedly involved in the recent unrest, and the recovery of several firearms.