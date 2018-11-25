Pulse.ng logo
SGF urges APC members to bury grievances for better outing

SGF urges APC members to bury grievances for better outing

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha, has called on All Progressives Congress (APC) members to bury their differences and work for the success of the party in the 2019 general elections.

Mustapha made the appeal at the end of the two days APC North East Zonal meeting in Bauchi on Sunday.

He said grievance is a enemy of progress that does not allow achievements and development within the party and the nation.

“We have to work towards successful outing in forthcoming general election, so we have to forgive and forget,”he said.

The SGF noted that the reconciliation committee set up by the national body of the APC would be the best solution to solve all the crisis bedeviling the party.

Represented by the Director General, National Orientation Agency (NOA) Dr Garba Abare, he said the setting up of the committee came at a right time when the 2019 general elections is approaching.

Mustapha underscored the need for all members of the party to leave their differences and unite under one umbrella for the success of APC in the elections.

Earlier, Gov. Muhammad Abubakar, had earlier said the meeting would go a long way towards tackling its internal problems and called on those that have lost during the recent primary elections to cooperate and work in close collaboration with others for the growth and development of their various states.

Abubakar therefore called on all people of the the North East and the entire nation to do their best to ensure the success of President Muhammadu Buhari and APC in the 2019 general elections.

The APC North East Zonal Vice Chairman, Mr Mustapha Salisu, described the meeting as an avenue that would enable all members of the party to share ideas on how to win the 2019 general elections.

In his remarks, Gov. Kashim Shetima of Borno, expressed optimism that the entire people of the North East and other States of the Federation would vote for APC considering the number of developmental  projects executed by the APC administration across the country.

