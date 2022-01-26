RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Seyi Makinde enjoins Nigerians to vote energetic leaders

Seye Omidiora

The Oyo state governor advised Nigerians to make the best choice at the forthcoming polls.

Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde
Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde [OYSG]

The Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde has advised Nigerians to ensure that they elect young and energetic leaders into positions of power at the forthcoming polls whilst advising the older politicians jostling for these demanding positions to have a rethink of their political aspirations.

The Governor made the statement on Tuesday during his speech at the 65th birthday anniversary and thanksgiving service of the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Samson Ayokunle in Ibadan.

“We have seen a lot of elder statesmen who want to run this country at age 75 or 78. I want them to think twice and I am saying to the people of Oyo State and Nigeria that this world is not easy.

“It is possible for you to delegate, ask people to go all over the place but when they are reporting to you, if something has not been added, a few things may have been removed.

“We are in election season basically and what I will say to us as a people is that we need to choose wisely and elect the people who have the energy to truly serve the country.”

Governor Makinde during his speech also congratulated the celebrant of the day on his achievements so far in serving the church and the state in general, commending his efforts at nation-building through his position and service of the Baptist Convention.

Seye Omidiora Seye Omidiora

