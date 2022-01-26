Seyi Makinde enjoins Nigerians to vote energetic leaders

The Governor made the statement on Tuesday during his speech at the 65th birthday anniversary and thanksgiving service of the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Rev. Samson Ayokunle in Ibadan.

“We have seen a lot of elder statesmen who want to run this country at age 75 or 78. I want them to think twice and I am saying to the people of Oyo State and Nigeria that this world is not easy.

“It is possible for you to delegate, ask people to go all over the place but when they are reporting to you, if something has not been added, a few things may have been removed.

“We are in election season basically and what I will say to us as a people is that we need to choose wisely and elect the people who have the energy to truly serve the country.”