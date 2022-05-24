Senatorial Primaries: Adewale emerges PDP candidate for Lagos West

Mr Daniel Ugo-Unibaiye, the Returning Officer, while announcing the result, said that due process was followed during the primaries.

Ugo-Unibaiye said that Adewale scored 264 votes to emerge the winner, while Ogungbe polled two votes. Two votes were voided.

Speaking to journalists, the winner thanked the delegates for voting for him and pledged to work with members of the party to win the secondary election.

Adewale lauded the conduct of the election and the opportunity to be presented as the PDP flag bearer, urging party members to unite and ensure victory for the PDP during the polls in 2023.

“My first priority is to reconcile with my opponent, Mr Yomi Ogungbe, so that we can be better united and work together as one.

“We must tidy up all the differences within our party before we move ahead to the main elections,” he said.

He also urged the electorate, especially the youths, to get registered, get their Permanent Voter’s Card, and partake in the coming elections.

Adewale said that by so doing, the people would get the new Nigeria they were clamouring for.

NAN reports that 356 delegates from the 10 Local Government Areas in the senatorial district, were expected to participate in the exercise.

The areas are Agege, Alimosho, Amuwo-Odofin, Ajeromi, Badagry, Ikeja, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ojo, Mushin, and Oshodi/Isolo.