RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Senatorial Primaries: Adewale emerges PDP candidate for Lagos West

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Mr Segun Adewale has picked the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) ticket to contest the Lagos West Senatorial District seat in the 2023 general elections.

Otunba Segun Adewale
Otunba Segun Adewale

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Adewale defeated Mr Yomi Ogungbe at the primary election held at the Stadplus event centre, Ikeja, Lagos on Monday night.

Recommended articles

Mr Daniel Ugo-Unibaiye, the Returning Officer, while announcing the result, said that due process was followed during the primaries.

Ugo-Unibaiye said that Adewale scored 264 votes to emerge the winner, while Ogungbe polled two votes. Two votes were voided.

Speaking to journalists, the winner thanked the delegates for voting for him and pledged to work with members of the party to win the secondary election.

Adewale lauded the conduct of the election and the opportunity to be presented as the PDP flag bearer, urging party members to unite and ensure victory for the PDP during the polls in 2023.

“My first priority is to reconcile with my opponent, Mr Yomi Ogungbe, so that we can be better united and work together as one.

“We must tidy up all the differences within our party before we move ahead to the main elections,” he said.

He also urged the electorate, especially the youths, to get registered, get their Permanent Voter’s Card, and partake in the coming elections.

Adewale said that by so doing, the people would get the new Nigeria they were clamouring for.

NAN reports that 356 delegates from the 10 Local Government Areas in the senatorial district, were expected to participate in the exercise.

The areas are Agege, Alimosho, Amuwo-Odofin, Ajeromi, Badagry, Ikeja, Ifako-Ijaiye, Ojo, Mushin, and Oshodi/Isolo.

However, out of the 10 local government areas, Ojo and Amuwo-Odofin were not represented during the exercise.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ex-PDP Chairman’s son clinches party’s Rep. ticket

Ex-PDP Chairman’s son clinches party’s Rep. ticket

Gunmen attack Kwara APC House of Reps aspirant

Gunmen attack Kwara APC House of Reps aspirant

APC approves revised timetable for 2023 primaries

APC approves revised timetable for 2023 primaries

Senatorial Primaries: Adewale emerges PDP candidate for Lagos West

Senatorial Primaries: Adewale emerges PDP candidate for Lagos West

Wike, Makinde, Ortom meet Obasanjo ahead of presidential primaries

Wike, Makinde, Ortom meet Obasanjo ahead of presidential primaries

PDP Primaries: Ortom wins senatorial ticket as serving Ondo senator loses

PDP Primaries: Ortom wins senatorial ticket as serving Ondo senator loses

If I become president, any govt official that spends dollars will be jailed -Peter Obi

If I become president, any govt official that spends dollars will be jailed -Peter Obi

Rubber producers present life crocodile to Obasanjo, say they can’t give him money

Rubber producers present life crocodile to Obasanjo, say they can’t give him money

Presidential ambition: Emefiele withdraws suit against INEC, AGF

Presidential ambition: Emefiele withdraws suit against INEC, AGF

Trending

We'll reconcile Tinubu, Osinbajo, other APC aspirants after primaries - Adamu

Senator Abdullahi Adamu. [Channels]

2023: Tinubu to dump APC if ...

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Only leaders with a touch of madness can fix Nigeria - Obasanjo

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo

2023: How Lawan was drafted into the presidential race

President of the Senate, Ahmad lawan. [Twitter/@DrAhmadLawan]