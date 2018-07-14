Pulse.ng logo
Senator Shehu Sani denies dumping APC

Senator has said that consultations were still ongoing with regard his future in the APC but denies dumping the party.

  • Published:
Senator Shehu Sani representing Kaduna under the All Progressives Congress party says he is yet to defect from APC to any other party.

Sani made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday, July 13, 2018.

In the statement, the Senator said that consultations were still ongoing with regard to his future in the party.

Sani's statement

I am yet to defect or decamp or migrate from the APC to any other party.

“However, discussions and consultations are ongoing as regard to our future in the Party.

“Decision will be taken in a matter of week or two whether to remain in the party or migrate.

“When the time comes, I will make a formal announcement on the floor of the Senate, my Facebook and Twitter handle,” he said.

ALSO READ: Shehu Sani, Hunkuyi loyalists bid APC goodbye

Sani reportedly dumps APC with Hunkunyi

Earlier on Friday, July 13, there were reports claiming that Sani and Sen. Suleiman Hunkuyi (APC-Kaduna) had left the APC.

Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi play

Senator Suleiman Hunkuyi

(dailypost.ng)

The report was credited to the Hunkuyi-led faction of the APC.

The group, which is said to be known as APC Akida, purportedly made the statement in Kaduna.

Sani's Facebook post suggesting he quit APC

ALSO READ: El-Rufai uses Qur'an verse to attack Shehu Sani, others on Facebook

Meanwhile, Sani had said via his Facebook handle that “We the persecuted are on Exodus, riding on horses, chariots and caravans, departing Pharaoh Thutmose’s Egypt.

“We are now at the coast of the Red Sea, about to leave the land of cruelty and injustice.”

The lawmaker has been having running battle with his state Governor, Nasir El-rufai, who also belongs to the APC.

There are indications that Sani is nursing the idea of picking a governorship ticket for the 2019 election, a decision which he claimed had pitched him against the governor among other things.

