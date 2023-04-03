The sports category has moved to a new website.
BREAKING: Senator Orji Uzor Kalu's wife, Ifeoma, dies at 61

Ima Elijah

Senator Kalu described his late wife as a virtuous woman who was committed to the service of God and humanity.

Orji Kalu and Ify Kalu, being hosted by Terry Waya
Orji Kalu and Ify Kalu, being hosted by Terry Waya

Ifeoma Kalu, the wife of former Governor of Abia State, Senator Orji Kalu, has passed away at the age of 61.

The federal lawmaker confirmed the news in a post on his official Facebook page on Monday, April 03, 2023.

In the post, Senator Kalu described his late wife as a virtuous woman who was dedicated to serving God and humanity.

He wrote, “With a heavy heart and pain, we announce the passing on to the eternal glory of Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu aged 61. She was a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of God and humanity.”

The cause of her death was not disclosed in the statement. However, according to reports, a memorial service for Ifeoma Kalu is scheduled to be held in the United States of America.

Senator Kalu and family
Senator Kalu and family Pulse Nigeria

The late Mrs. Kalu was widely known for her philanthropy and contributions to the development of Abia State during her husband’s tenure as governor.

Ifeoma Kalu on her birthday
Ifeoma Kalu on her birthday Pulse Nigeria
The passing of Mrs. Kalu has drawn sympathy and condolences from Nigerians across all divides. Many have taken to social media to express their grief and offer words of comfort to Senator Kalu and his family.

