BREAKING: Senator Orji Uzo-Kalu's wife, Ifeoma, dies at 61

The federal lawmaker confirmed the news in a post on his official Facebook page on Monday, April 03, 2023.

In the post, Senator Kalu described his late wife as a virtuous woman who was dedicated to serving God and humanity.

He wrote, “With a heavy heart and pain, we announce the passing on to the eternal glory of Mrs Ifeoma Ada Kalu aged 61. She was a woman of virtue who was committed to the service of God and humanity.”

The cause of her death was not disclosed in the statement. However, according to reports, a memorial service for Ifeoma Kalu is scheduled to be held in the United States of America.

The late Mrs. Kalu was widely known for her philanthropy and contributions to the development of Abia State during her husband’s tenure as governor.

