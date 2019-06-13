Senator Rochas Okorocha (Imo West - APC) has revealed that one of his main focus in the National Assembly is to make free education possible so that poor children can get access.

The former Imo State governor was sworn in on Thursday, June 13, 2019, days after 107 senators were sworn in during the upper legislative arm's inaugural session on Tuesday, June 11.

While addressing the press on Thursday, Okorocha said he will focus on three things during his time in the National Assembly.

He said, "I am here to do things dear to my heart. One of them is the bridge connecting the southeast to other ethnic groups seems to be very faulty, resulting from the politics we have played in the south east.

"It will be my pleasure to reconnect this bridge so that the southeast people will move along at the same pace with other geopolitical zones.

"My second mission at the National Assembly is to see the possibility of making free education a reality so that the children of the poor can go to school. If I achieve this, I will be glad that I did, as member of the Senate.

"The third one is I am concerned about the killings and destruction of lives in the northern part of this country.

"Whatever we can do on the floor of the Senate, we will have the executive curb this insurgence. I will be here and happy to work with my colleagues."

Okorocha wasn't sworn in on Tuesday because his name was missing from the official list of the National Assembly, the result of a dispute with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

INEC's returning officer for Imo West senatorial district, Innocent Ibeabuchi, had announced Okorocha the winner of the February 23, 2019 election with 97,762 votes.

However, the official disclosed that he announced the result under duress, alleging that he was detained by Okorocha's supporters at the collation centre.

This led INEC to withhold Okorocha's certificate of return as the commission's chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, insisted that the commission will not issue any to a candidate declared winner under duress.

However, Justice Okon Abang of the Federal High Court in Abuja ordered INEC to recognise the former governor as the winner of the election by issuing him a certificate of return, ruling that the issue of duress is unknown to both the Electoral Act and the 1999 Constitution.

INEC didn't issue the certificate to Okorocha until late on Tuesday after his fellow lawmakers had already been sworn in.

The electoral commission also disclosed that it will appeal the court's judgement, a decision Okorocha said on Thursday has no basis.