Senator Rochas Okorocha (Imo West - APC) has cautioned Igbos in the southeast region against feeling entitled to the presidency without doing the political legwork.

There has been persistent clamour for someone from the southeast region to be elected president, something that hasn't happened since the nation transitioned from military regime to democratic rule in 1999.

However, while addressing the press on Thursday, June 13, 2019, the former Imo State governor said politicians in the region have not done enough politically to win the nation's highest political seat.

He also said it's irrelevant who presides over the nation's affairs as long as such a person improves the nation's fortunes.

He said, "The southeast cannot just fold their arms and expect power to be given to them just because you want power. Power does not go with sentiment some of the times, it's on issues on ground.

"Democracy is about the people and the southeast alone cannot make themselves president. So you cannot be talking about Igbo presidency, it doesn't exist.

"We may be talking about Nigeria's president of Igbo extraction but that depends on what other geopolitical zones think about the issue.

"For me, what is important is let power be given to somebody who has something upstairs who can put food on the table of common man, irrespective of religion or where you come from.

"There is need for the Igbos to mend fences. We are neither here nor there now politically. We are not in the ruling party, neither are we making impact in the opposition.

"So, there is need for us to get married to the rest of the nation politically."

Okorocha ran for the presidency in the 2015 presidential election but finished fourth in the primary election of the All Progressives Congress (APC) which was won by President Muhammadu Buhari who won the general election, and also won re-election in 2019.