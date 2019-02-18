The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Saturday, February 16, 2019, announced a postponement of the general election by a week, blaming logistics challenges.

While describing the shift on election date as unfortunate, Marafa in a statement made available to Pulse on Sunday, February 17, 2019, said Yari should be held responsible for the sad event.

He accused Yari of boasting that if his candidates were not included in the ballot paper, there would not be elections in the country.

"During the grand finale of his illegal campaign rallies in his hometown, Talata Mafara, Zamfara on Friday, 8th February, he [Yari] rained abuses and said unprintable things on the person of INEC Chairman Prof Mahmood, and swore that unless his candidates are enlisted to contest, there won't be Elections in Zamfara state and the entire country. Now it has come to pass, what next?" Marafa queried.

"I'm calling on the authorities to hold Yari and his accomplices responsible for this tresaonable sabotage against the country, Nigerians and humanity in general. Just search on the internet, including YouTube, you will see the stories and videos of where Yari stated emphatically that unless his candidates are accepted, elections won't hold in zamfara state and Nigeria.

"When Yari conducted illegal primaries, I drew the attention of Nigerians and the world on the dangers inherent in accepting that abuse of our laws, instead of being reprimanded, Yari went ahead to the courts to legalise his illegality. Today, the APC has abandoned its earlier position, that its only had a consensus, to supporting Yari's illegal election. This is very sad and unfortunate.

"I am not surprised that immediately after the announcement of the postponement, Yari's boys rushed to the media, radio stations jubilating that they have succeeded. This unfortunate incident should be probed and condemned by all lovers of the country," he stated.

Recall that INEC had barred the APC from fielding a governorship candidate in Zamfara due to its failure to conduct a primary election.

Marafa, a leading APC governorship aspirant in Zamfara had accused Governor Yari of frustrating the party primary election in the state.

The Governor has since denied this allegation.