Senator Jibrin eyes Kano governorship seat

Abubakar heads a 17-man committee drawn from the three senatorial districts and a 27-man committee drawn from the 44 Local Government Areas of the state to oversee the campaign.

The governorship aspirant urged the committees to work closely with the campaign director to succeed at the APC’s governorship primary election.

In his acceptance speech, Prof. Abubakar said that the committee would inaugurate sub-committees on social media, students associations and the business community to drive the campaign.

“We will unveil a reach-out strategy for the Barau Jibrin’s campaign that will entail going to the grassroots, business communities, religious leaders and associations.