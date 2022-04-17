RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Senator Jibrin eyes Kano governorship seat

Senator Barau Jibrin (APC-Kano North), declared his intention to run for the office of the Kano State governor in 2023 on Sunday in Kano.

Senator Jibrin Barau

Jibrin, Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, also appointed and inaugurated Prof. Hafiz Abubakar, former governor of the state as his Campaign Director and Chairman of the Central Committee for the campaign.

Abubakar heads a 17-man committee drawn from the three senatorial districts and a 27-man committee drawn from the 44 Local Government Areas of the state to oversee the campaign.

The governorship aspirant urged the committees to work closely with the campaign director to succeed at the APC’s governorship primary election.

In his acceptance speech, Prof. Abubakar said that the committee would inaugurate sub-committees on social media, students associations and the business community to drive the campaign.

“We will unveil a reach-out strategy for the Barau Jibrin’s campaign that will entail going to the grassroots, business communities, religious leaders and associations.

“Committee members are enjoined to begin to solicit for support for our candidate immediately,’’ Abubakar said.

