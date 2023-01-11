ADVERTISEMENT
Senator Elisha Abbo breaks silence on sack from election

Ima Elijah

He revealed that he will appeal the case in the Court of Appeal and therefore called on his supporters to remain calm.

Senator Elisha Abbo represents Adamawa North in the upper legislative chamber (Abbo's media reps)
Senator Elisha Ishaku Abbo has reacted his sack by a high court in Adamawa state, describing it as a ‘cash and carry judgement’.

About Elisha Abbo's sack from elections: Aboo, who represents Adamawa Noirth Senatorial District in the Ninth National Assembly, was disqualified from contesting for the Senatorial seat in 2023 by the State High Court 3 presided over by Justice Danladi Mohammed.

What the court pronounced oN Senator Abbo: While delivering judgement, Justice Mohammed held that the embattled Senator and the APC are bound by the resolution of Mubi North Local Government Executives dated October 7, 2022, which expelled him, saying that he is not entitled to enjoy any right or privilege accorded to APC members.

Elisha Abbo reacts to sack: Reacting to the judgement, Abbo complained that the court is said to be the last hope of the common man but has sadly become ‘cash and carry’.

He described the ruling as ‘flawed’ because those who purportedly expelled him from the party are not local government party executives and therefore have no jurisdiction to expel him.

He revealed that he will appeal the case in the Court of Appeal and therefore called on his supporters to remain at peace.

Recall: In 2020, a FCT High Court fined Nigeria’s youngest senator, Elisha Abbo, a sum of N50 Million, after he was caught on camera physically assaulting a woman at an adult toy shop in Abuja.

Why Abbo was dragged to court by his fellow party men: The court said that the action of the plaintiffs in suing Abbo is not an internal affair of the party as claimed and that they have the locus standi to institute the action against him since they are registered members of the party.

Two APC members, Abdullahi Suleiman and Yusha'u Usman of Kolere and Sabon Layi wards in the Mubi North Local Government Area respectively, sued Abbo and sought an interpretation regarding his status in the APC.

Senator Elisha Abbo breaks silence on sack from election

