Adeleke 'Dancing' Senator vows to dance into Osun Government House as new governor

Adeleke said no one should use his dancing against him because everybody dances.

Senator Adeleke says he'll dance into Osun Government House play

Senator Ademola Adeleke

(Duisaf )

Senator Ademola Adeleke has boasted that he'll win the September 22 Osun State gubernatorial election and dance into the State Government House as the state's new governor.

Adeleke, popularly called the "Dancing Senator" due to his habit of flamboyant dancing in public, is the governorship candidate of the People's Democratic Party (PDP) and is unbothered by being ridiculed for his public dancing.

While speaking in Osogbo, the state capital, on Wednesday, September 19, 2018, Adeleke said no one should use his dancing against him because everybody dances.

He said, "I will dance to the Government House after winning Osun governorship election on Saturday.

"I have been tagged dancing Senator, but this shouldn't be used against me because everybody dances. Have you seen someone who doesn't dance? I am winning this election and I will dance to the Government House after that.

"When I was in the university overseas, I used to go for dancing competition. Although, I am a Nigerian, I still won dancing competitions which is the reason why I was nicknamed 'Jackson' but my real name is Ademola Nurudeen Adeleke."

Adeleke also slammed the current administration of Governor Rauf Aregbesola, accusing him and his party, the All Progressives' Congress (APC), of being insensitive to the needs of the people of Osun State.

He said, "Anybody who fails to pay his or her labourers is wicked and I can boldly say that the APC government is wicked for not paying its workers and pensioners in the state.

"The menace of non-payment of salary is responsible for the 29th position of this state in the ranking of WAEC; but when I get to power, I will turn it around by ensuring that the welfare of every worker in the state is catered for.

"The insensitivity of the All Progressives Congress government is responsible for the state where LAUTECH is today and it is evidently clear to the masses that the PDP government takes education as a priority."

Adeleke will contest in the September 22 election just a year after he won the Osun West Senatorial bye election to replace his deceased brother, Isiaka, the first civilian governor of Osun State.

The election is expected to be closely contested between Adeleke, Gboyega Oyetola of the APC and Senator Iyiola Omisore of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Samson Toromade

Samson Toromade is a Senior News Reporter for Pulse. Contact: samson.toromade@ringier.ng

