According to Daily Post, Some residents of Osun state held a march to rally support for Governor Oyetola.

Adeleke was declared winner of the Osun governorship election by an election petition tribunal recently.

In his reaction, Oyetola said that he tribunal’s ruling will be tested at the Appeal Court and insisted that he is still in charge of running Osun state.

Speaking on the rally, Adeleke, in a statement issued through his Campaign Organisation said “We note with confidence in God and people that the judgement is God given based on truth and dispassiohate interpretation of the law and the constitution.

“We affirm that the judgement restored the will of the people as openly expressed on September 22 ,2018.The mobilisation of exploited O-Yes members to rally against a judgement that sets Osun people free from slave holders is reprehensible and a cowardly attempt to hoodwink the people.

“We note that that there is nothing within the judgement that is not covered by law and the constitution.The ruling to nullify the rerun ,the cancellation of results of some polling units and the declaration of Ademola Adleke as the winner are all provided for by provisions of INEC Electoral guidelines, Electoral Act, the constitution of the Federal Republic and extant judgements of various courts in the land.

“The demonstration is therefore the historic last kick of a dying horse; it is a manifestation of desperation and panic in the midst of ultimate defeat. We urge our teaming supporters to remain peaceful and law abiding.Our team is prepared to pursue this matter until ultimate judgement is granted planting the people’s Governor on the seat at Abere Government House.”

The PDP in Osun state has earlier accused the state government of budgeting N500 million to pay students and activists to protest the recent verdict of the election petition tribunal.