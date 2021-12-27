RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Senator Abaribe wants to be next Abia governor

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

Abaribe says he's ready to serve and deliver more dividends of democracy to the people.

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe
Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe

Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, Senate Minority Leader, on Monday declared interest to contest the Abia governorship seat at the 2023 general elections.

Recommended articles

Abaribe made his interest known at a civic reception organised in his honour by Nzuko Ahiaba La Abayi, a sociocultural organisation in Ahiaba in Obingwa Local Government Area of the state.

He expressed his readiness to serve and to deliver more dividends of democracy to the people.

"As an Igbo man I respect constituted authority. I believe the number one citizen of the state should know and I have paid him that respect.

"I have let him know and by extension the people of Abia and I am telling the people of Abia to look forward to seeing me in charge in Abia state come 2023," he said.

Abaribe said that it was time for people of Abia to make choices that would facilitate enhanced socioeconomic development in the state.

He expressed gratitude to God for divine guidance and thanked his constituents for organising a civic reception in his honour.

"This is a special occasion. I have been in politics since 1998. I have been in and out of politics and even gone to DSS custody because of Nigeria.

"This is the first time a civic reception is being organised for me.

"This occasion is significant because it is coming from my ancestral home and shows that they are saying that they are proud of my antecedents, achievements, and that I deserve a title," he said.

In his remarks at the occasion, Sen. Adolphus Nwagbara, Chairman of the reception, described Abaribe as one that had the interest of his constituents at heart.

Nwagbara urged the lawmaker to continually give quality representation on issues that would transform the lives of his constituents and Nigerians at large.

Earlier, Mr Stanley Nwahiwe, a representative of Nzuko Ahiaba La Abayi, commended Abaribe for his contributions to the development of the area, adding that the reward for hard work was more work.

"Sincerely we feel highly delighted and honoured by your actions and style of governance as a vibrant senator," Nwahiwe said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the senate minority leader was conferred with the title of “Maduforo Ndi Ngwa’’ (A man of the people in Ngwa land) at the reception.

Present at the reception were Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim, former Senate President; Chief Thomas Aguiyi-Ironsi, former Minister of Defence; Chief Okey Emuche, the National Secretary of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, among other dignitaries.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NSCDC arrests 3 alleged suspected bandits in Gusau

NSCDC arrests 3 alleged suspected bandits in Gusau

Senator Abaribe wants to be next Abia governor

Senator Abaribe wants to be next Abia governor

Buhari's aide does not think APC-controlled NASS will overturn President's decision on electoral bill

Buhari's aide does not think APC-controlled NASS will overturn President's decision on electoral bill

Uche Nwosu lawfully arrested, not abducted - APC

Uche Nwosu lawfully arrested, not abducted - APC

'Enough is enough,' Okorocha unhappy with son-in-law Uche Nwosu's church arrest

'Enough is enough,' Okorocha unhappy with son-in-law Uche Nwosu's church arrest

Passport scarcity affecting 1.5 million Nigerians in Italy — NIDOE

Passport scarcity affecting 1.5 million Nigerians in Italy — NIDOE

Fulani group to establish modern cow milk market in Jigawa

Fulani group to establish modern cow milk market in Jigawa

Police arrest 4 suspects, seize 21 cars over illegal car races in Abuja

Police arrest 4 suspects, seize 21 cars over illegal car races in Abuja

Akwa Ibom govt shuts down 12 fake medical laboratories

Akwa Ibom govt shuts down 12 fake medical laboratories

Trending

Buhari refuses to sign electoral amendment bill, gives reasons

President Muhammadu Buhari presents N16.39trn 2022 Budget proposal to joint session of NASS. [Twitter-Punch]

Ortom hails Buhari for rejecting Electoral Act Amendment Bill

Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, with President Muhammadu Buhari

22 months after INEC deregistered 74 political parties, over 100 apply for registration

INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu

2023: IBB says Osinbajo has what it takes to be a good leader

Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida