Today, I join millions of Nigerians in expressing my profound displeasure with the composition of President Muhammadu Buhari’s second term cabinet. It is a cabinet as lack-luster and lifeless as they come—at least at first glance.

It is a reward to party faithful, a nod to patronage networks and nothing else. The list is a compensatory affair cobbled by party godfathers from their respective states.

Truth be told, we weren't expecting a lot from the president in this regard.

The president’s ministerial list was unveiled by the National Assembly during plenary on July 23, 2019 and screening by the lawmakers commenced soon after.

There are 43 names on Buhari’s list of ministers and all 43 have now been confirmed and passed fit for appointment into the Federal Executive Council.

The screening exercise itself, which I followed religiously, was the grandest comedy show on international television yet. The lawmakers were just out there to have fun and it showed. They laughed their way through all sessions, told dry jokes, gave returning ministers, former governors, ladies and ex legislators a free pass and couldn’t wait to tell everyone to ‘take a bow and go’. At one point, Deputy Senate President Ovie Omo-Agege even said they were tired from resting their bums on red, soft chairs.

What a waste of a nation's precious time the screening was!

Here was one opportunity for supposed representatives of the people to grill 43 persons in whose hands would rest the destiny of 200 million Nigerians for another four years. However, the lawmakers couldn’t wait to turn a screening and vetting exercise into a circus.

Save for former Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola, former Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami, respected lawyer and activist Festus Keyamo, former Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama and former Group General Manager (GGM), Crude Oil Marketing Division (OMD) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Goddy Jeddy Agba, the ministerial nominees were handed a soft landing.

Slapping Senator Elisha Abbo asked Fashola about railways-- a question he should have posed to former Transportation Minister Rotimi Amaechi (how on earth did he not know this?), Senator Remi Tinubu was more concerned about why Fashola didn’t grant her employment slots for her constituents as minister; and Dino Melaye thought asking Keyamo to recite the words of the second stanza of the national anthem was the smartest thing to come up with since Albert Einstein's ground breaking Physics propositions.

Essentially, no senator asked Agba about his relationship with former Petroleum Resources Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke and about allegations that he carried out most of Diezani’s illicit oil deals and corruption schemes, former information Minister Lai Mohammed wasn’t asked about the N2.5billion fraud at the National Broadcasting Commission and Hadi Sirika was not grilled about Nigeria Air—the only national carrier that was launched with a stolen logo and one that never took off.

Instead, senators were falling over themselves to applaud and praise the nominees. “This is one nominee who knows where all the bodies are buried. The president has made a good choice”, one ranking senator said over and over again, with shouts of 'order..order' interspersing what was generally a directionless exercise.

“Distinguished colleagues, the president of the senate sitting as the chair, this nominee has already been tested. I ask that he takes a bow and go”, the legislators said over and over again. Most legislators in the red chamber couldn't wait to defend and applaud nominees from their states, with one senator from cosmopolitan Lagos putting his nation through the most error strewn, rambling, incoherent and agonizing public speech ever delivered since the advent of the English Language.

Thanks to our legislators, we’ll never know what the female ministers have up their sleeves because ours is a “gender sensitive senate…just take a bow and go”—the sorriest excuse in a screening session if ever there was one. No ministerial nominee's mettle was really tested.

So, here we are again with 43 ministers we barely know because only a fraction were tasked to make a case for why they deserve a seat in the highest decision making organ of the federation.

In the end, President Buhari was allowed to get away with his cast of geriatrics, failed retirees, tainted picks and crony-politico comics. There are a few bright spots in this cabinet however, and a few may well go on to surprise us, but it would be best not to hedge our bets on them.

In the final analysis, it should be deemed criminal not to attach portfolios to a list of ministerial nominees being sent to parliament in the future, if we intend to get serious for once in our national life.

For the moment, let’s make do with bemoaning our fate as a nation. Once again, the suffering masses have been dealt an unfair hand. We have been handed the shortest end of the stick once more through no fault of ours.