Nigeria has over 80 million registered voters, but citizens living in diaspora cannot vote, a situation many have demanded should be fixed.

During a meeting with the head of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, Lawan said the National Assembly is not opposed to the idea.

He said lawmakers are already working with Nigerians in diaspora to figure out how diaspora voting can work effectively.

"Diaspora voting is a wish for all of us, and when we reach there, we must ensure that every part of our diaspora community in every part of the world is given the opportunity to participate," he said.

The Senate President said lawmakers are committed to polishing the nation's electoral system and making it transparent.