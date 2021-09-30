RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Senate working on allowing Nigerians in diaspora vote in elections

Authors:

Samson Toromade

Lawan says the National Assembly is not opposed to diaspora voting.

Nigerian senators [Tope Brown]
Nigerian senators [Tope Brown]

Senate President Ahmad Lawan says lawmakers are committed to making it possible for Nigerians residing abroad to participate in elections.

Recommended articles

Nigeria has over 80 million registered voters, but citizens living in diaspora cannot vote, a situation many have demanded should be fixed.

During a meeting with the head of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, Lawan said the National Assembly is not opposed to the idea.

He said lawmakers are already working with Nigerians in diaspora to figure out how diaspora voting can work effectively.

"Diaspora voting is a wish for all of us, and when we reach there, we must ensure that every part of our diaspora community in every part of the world is given the opportunity to participate," he said.

The Senate President said lawmakers are committed to polishing the nation's electoral system and making it transparent.

He said the Electoral Act Amendment Bill, passed in July, will aid in that goal once it is signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Authors:

Samson Toromade Samson Toromade

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Senate working on allowing Nigerians in diaspora vote in elections

South East Governors condemn Akunyili’s murder by gunmen

CAN says Nigeria will remain a united, stronger nation

No scientific evidence to prove COVID-19 vaccine causes infertility – FG

VAT saga: Oyo state seeks to join Rivers’ suit against FG

Buhari approves appointment of new MD for FMC Bida

COVID-19: NCDC records additional 437 infections, 6 deaths in Nigeria

Reps want Nigerian students to be taught moral lessons compulsorily in schools

Pope Francis condemns latest bloodbath in Kaduna

Trending

Buhari's aide says Fani-Kayode swallowed 'delicious' vomit by joining APC

President Muhammadu Buhari with former minister, Femi Fani-Kayode [Presidency]

Gov Fayemi says Tinubu underwent surgery

From L-R: Gov Akeredolu of Ondo, Tinubu and Gov Fayemi of Ekiti (Daily Post)

I'm glad to be where I'm now - FFK on teaming up with APC

President Muhammadu Buhari with former minister, Femi Fani-Kayode [Presidency]

Kwara government explains why Saraki's library was demolished

L-R: Former Senate President Bukola Saraki and Governor of Kwara State, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq [Dailypost]