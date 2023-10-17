ADVERTISEMENT
Senate urged to confirm EFCC appointments by President Tinubu

Ima Elijah

President Tinubu writes to the Senate to confirm Olukoyede and Hammajoda as new EFCC leaders.

Godswill Akpabio, Senate President
The President’s request was communicated via a letter read aloud during the Senate's plenary session on Tuesday, October 17, 2023.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio, reading the letter on behalf of President Tinubu, emphasised the importance of these appointments in enhancing the country's efforts to combat economic and financial offenses.

The EFCC, as Nigeria's foremost anti-corruption agency, plays a pivotal role in safeguarding the nation's financial integrity and ensuring that perpetrators of economic offenses face the full force of the law.

Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

