Senate to decide on Buhari's rejection of electoral amendment bill in January

There were suggestions in certain quarters that the lawmakers intend to override the president's veto on the subject. However, the national assembly intends to keep its powder dry until the new year.

Members of the Senate will also discuss the president's rejection of the bill with their constituents during the Christmas holidays.

“In a closed session, the senate deliberated on matters relevant to the workings of the senate in particular and the national assembly in general,” Senate President Ahmad Lawan said on Wednesday, December 22, 2021.

“The senate, also in the closed session, discussed how to respond to the letter by Mr. President on the electoral bill amendment.

“The senate consequently resolved to consult with the House of Representatives in January when both the senate and the house will be in session.

“Presently, the House of Representatives has gone on recess and we all know the constitutional provision to jointly take the appropriate action. The senate also resolved to consult with our constituents,” he added.