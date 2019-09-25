The Senate says it has no business with whatever is allegedly happening to Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

Recall that President Muhammadu Buhari had dissolved the Economic Management Team headed by Osinbajo and inaugurated the Economic Advisory Council (EAC).

This fuelled romours of an alleged plot to whittle down his influence ahead of the 2019 presidential election which his name has featured prominently as Buhari’s likely successor.

Addressing journalists at the National Assembly on Tuesday, Senate spokesman, Adedayo Adeyeye, said the upper legislative chamber does not have any say on a matter within the Presidency.

Adeyeye noted that the Senate was not aware of any alleged power play between Osinbajo and certain individuals within the Presidency.

He maintained that Buhari reserves the right to run the Executive arm of government the way and manner he deems right.

ALSO READ: Why Osinbajo needs to become a ruthless politician

“The Senate is not involved with that and we are not concerned about what happens in the Executive or things that are happening within the Executive,” the senate spokesman said.

“I speak for the Senate. I do not speak for the Executive and I do not want to concern myself with the issue of the Vice President or the Executive, it is not our business, That is the executive arm of government and we do not interfere. Why do we have to do that?

“It is not our concern, why do you want to drag me into something that does not really concern me and that does not concern the Senate?

“So, we are not bordered about that and we are not concerned. I am not aware of any role constitutionally assigned to the Vice President has been taken away from him. Nothing like that has happened.

“Constitutionally assigned duties remain the same. Get it right, the President has the prerogative to assign duties to all those who work with him in the executive. He has the constitutional power, he can call the Minister of Works and say, okay tomorrow, go to Finance, go to Labour. The Senate will not inquire into that because that is his duties.

“He can say my vice-president I give you these additional responsibilities where is the power of the Senate to investigate that! So we are not bothered about that and we are not concerned.

“I want to tell you that at this moment we are not investigating it,” he assured.

Meanwhile, the Vice President has accused “certain persons” of working against the Buhari government.

Although Osinbajo did not mention names, some Nigerians are of the view that he may be referring to a certain cabal within the Presidency.