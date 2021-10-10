RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Senate reportedly plans to impose direct primaries on political parties

Authors:

bayo wahab

A source claims APC lawmakers are the brains behind the plan.

Nigerian Senate [Tope Brown]
Nigerian Senate [Tope Brown]

The leadership of the Senate are reportedly planning to impose direct primaries on political parties as the only method of conducting primary elections.

Recommended articles

According to Daily Trust, the All Progressives Congress lawmakers in the Senate are working to bring the matter to the floor on Tuesday, October 12, 2021, as an Amendment Bill to be passed, using their numerical strength.

Currently, political parties are allowed to use either direct or indirect method to conduct their primary elections.

Also, in the Electoral Act Amendment bill, both the Senate and the House of Representatives have already approved methods for party primaries.

While the Senate passed both direct and indirect methods, the House of Reps approved direct primaries.

Conference committees had also been set up to harmonise grey areas in the bill, while the House committee were said to have agreed with the Senate’s position on the methods.

However, a source close to the harmonisation committee disclosed to Daily Trust that there are moves to tinker with the decision.

According to the source, “The Senate President and his deputy want to bring it to the floor because they are afraid that the conference committee will not be able to give them what they want and that is direct primaries. Even the House Committee wants it to be followed by accepting the Senate version of direct and indirect.

“The Senate had agreed on direct and indirect primaries, but the leadership of the Senate wants to turn things around by bringing it up at Plenary on Tuesday, a decision which had been reached and a conference committee set up. Right now, it is a personal interest.”

Direct primary allows registered members of a party to directly vote for their choice aspirant to become the candidate of the party, while indirect primary allows members of a party to elect delegates, who’ll in turn elect the party’s candidate(s) at a congress or convention.

The elected delegates are usually party leaders and members of the executives at the ward, local government area and state levels.

Authors:

bayo wahab bayo wahab

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

2 teenage girls arrested as marathon threesome kills pensioner who promised them job

2 teenage girls arrested as marathon threesome kills pensioner who promised them job

Tiwa Savage says she's being blackmailed with her sex tape

Tiwa Savage says she's being blackmailed with her sex tape

Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu brutalised by soldiers for wearing a Biafran flag outfit

Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu brutalised by soldiers for wearing a Biafran flag outfit

2Face Idibia threatens N1B defamation suit against Brymo over allegations levelled against him

2Face Idibia threatens N1B defamation suit against Brymo over allegations levelled against him

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

Osinbajo believes that young people will solve Nigeria's problems

Trending

Peter Obi has been named in a global money laundering scandal

Peter Obi is a former Governor of Anambra State [Daily Advent Nigeria]

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

Mrs. Cynthia Nwala was beaten to a pulp in Rivers (Vanguard)

Sanwo-Olu describes Tinubu as a legend, backs his 2023 presidency ambition

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu (left), with former Lagos State governor, Bola Tinubu (right) in London [LASG]

The mansion Tinubu receives guests in London was bought with corruption money, report says

President Muhammadu Buhari visits Bola Ahmed Tinubu in London (Presidency)