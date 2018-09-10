Pulse.ng logo
Senate President Bukola Saraki submits presidential nomination form

The Senate President made this known on Twitter on Monday, September 10, 2018.

  Published:
Senate President Bukola Saraki has submitted his presidential nomination and expression of interest forms at the National Secretariat of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Senate President made this known on Twitter on Monday, September 10, 2018.

“This evening in Abuja, I submitted my presidential nomination and expression of interest forms at our @OfficialPDPNig Secretariat, Wadata Plaza. It is time to #GrowNigeria!”

Saraki picked up his forms 24 hours after declaring his intention at the Sheraton hotel in Abuja in July 2018.

Saraki explains why he wants to become President

According to the Senate President, his presidential aspiration is driven by an obsession for justice, fairness and respect for the rule of law.

Saraki said this in Makurdi when he met with members of the Benue State PDP Working Committee to canvass for their support.

Some sources have revealed that the Senate President’s presidential ambition might not be an easy one as the PDP might be considering candidates from a particular geo-political region so it can upstage President Buhari.

