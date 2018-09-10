news

Senate President Bukola Saraki has submitted his presidential nomination and expression of interest forms at the National Secretariat of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Senate President made this known on Twitter on Monday, September 10, 2018.

“This evening in Abuja, I submitted my presidential nomination and expression of interest forms at our @OfficialPDPNig Secretariat, Wadata Plaza. It is time to #GrowNigeria!”

Saraki picked up his forms 24 hours after declaring his intention at the Sheraton hotel in Abuja in July 2018.

ALSO READ: Saraki appoints Onoja as presidential campaign spokesman

Saraki explains why he wants to become President

According to the Senate President, his presidential aspiration is driven by an obsession for justice, fairness and respect for the rule of law.

Saraki said this in Makurdi when he met with members of the Benue State PDP Working Committee to canvass for their support.