Senate President Ahmad Lawan (Yobe North - APC) violated a fundamental democratic principle of the legislative chamber on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 when he disregarded the decision of the majority during a voice vote.

Lawmakers in the upper chamber of the National Assembly during plenary passed the National Agricultural Development Fund (Establishment) Bill, 2021 after a third reading on Wednesday.

The Senate dissolved into a Committee of the Whole after the Committee on Agriculture and Rural Development presented a report on the bill which will foster agricultural development in the country.

Among numerous institutions listed to constitute the governing board of the Fund is the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN), the apex body for all farmers, commodity associations, cooperative, and other bodies involved in agriculture and agro-allied matters in the country.

Outside of the Chairperson and Executive Secretary, other members of the board include one representative each from the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Water Resources, the Federal Inland Revenue Service, National Food Reserve Agency, Bankers Association of Nigeria, organised private sector, and the six geo-political zones.

During a clause-by-clause consideration of the bill, Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf (Taraba Central - APC) and Senator Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central - APC) raised objections to the non-inclusion of a representative of the livestock sector on the board.

Despite clarification from the sponsor of the bill, Senator Abdullahi Adamu (Nasarawa North - APC), that the All Farmers Association of Nigeria (AFAN) includes every branch of the farming industry including livestock, Aliero and Yusuf insisted on naming a separate representative for the livestock industry.

Senator Adamu, a former national chairman of AFAN, further insisted that there was no point breaking the constitution of the board down to sub-sectors already covered by the established institution.

Wading into the debate, Senate President Lawan suggested that the composition of the board be altered to include representatives from the livestock sub-sector, and fisheries sub-sector, with another lawmaker suggesting the addition of a representative of the poultry sub-sector, all industries already covered by AFAN.

"All that we're trying to do is to create focus and attention for the various sectors or sub-sectors of agriculture. Livestock is so critical and funding is very important, also for fisheries and so on.

"We should insist that the different sectors are funded by government," he said.

When Lawan eventually put the amendment up to a voice vote, a majority of lawmakers in the chamber voted against the suggested alteration that would fill the board with more representatives from sub-sectors already covered by AFAN.

Unsatisfied with the result, the Senate President discarded the vote without any explanation, and put the amendment up for a second voice vote which was once again rejected by a majority of the lawmakers with a more resounding "Nay".

However, Lawan disregarded the obvious result and announced that the amendment passed with a majority of "Ayes", when it clearly did not.

His verdict was met with scattered laughter from lawmakers present inside the red chamber, before they eventually passed the entire bill to be forwarded to President Muhammadu Buhari for assent.

Lawan's Special Assistant on New Media, Abu Sidiq, told Pulse on Thursday, March 25 that the Senate President was in the best position to determine the verdict of the voice vote.

Events that played out on Wednesday once again put under the spotlight the calls for the National Assembly to keep an electronic record of votes cast by lawmakers, especially on important legislation.

All proceedings in the Federal and State legislative chambers across Nigeria are currently subjected to voice votes of "Ayes" and "Nays", a running violation of the nation's Freedom of Information Act that requires a clear record votes that's accessible to the public.