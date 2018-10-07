Pulse.ng logo
Senate President, Bukola Saraki congratulates Atiku Abubakar

Atiku got 1,532 votes during the PDP convention and was declared the winner by the Gov Ifeanyi Okowa led convention committee.

  • Published:
Senate President, Bukola Saraki congratulates Atiku Abubakar play

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar (L) and Senate President Bukola Saraki (R)

(Premium Times)

Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki has congratulated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar for emerging as the Presidential flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the just concluded national convention of the party held in Port Harcourt.

Atiku got 1,532 votes during the PDP convention and was declared the winner.

Saraki in a statement signed by his Special Adviser (Media and Publicity), Yusuph Olaniyonu also commended the delegates to the convention and members of the organizing committte led by Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State for holding a convention in which a candidate was elected in a free, fair, transparent and rancour-free atmosphere.

The Senate President said "Our just concluded convention was a partisan event which the country can show-case as an example that democracy has a future in Nigeria and that when we are determined we can elect our leaders without any manipulation, intimidation and violation of the law and democratic norms.

"The credit goes to the leadership of our party led by Prince Uche Secondus, the organizing committee led by Governor Okowa, the numerous delegates who came from across the country and conducted themselves in a civil, mature and democratic manner. I give kudos to them.

"My commendation also goes to the government and people of Rivers State for providing the best necessary facilities for hosting over 5000 delegates, campaign workers, security personnel, observers, media people and others who came to play one role or the other in the convention.

"More importantly, let me congratulate the winner and new flagbearer of our party and all the fellow aspirants for running credible and mature campaigns and working all along to reassure millions of our fellow party members and other Nigerians that PDP will leave the convention venue more united and ready to work together to form the next government at the federal and other levels in a manner that we will unite the country, grow the economy, carry along all stakeholders, empower the youths and make government serve the people better.

"Like I said in my speech at the convention after the official declaration of Alhaji Atiku as winner, all the other aspirants, especially myself, are ready to walk and work with him to spread the positive message of the PDP and his campaigns acrosss the nooks and crannies of the country such that the PDP will win the 2019 general elections.

ALSO READ: Tunde Bakare congratulates ex-VP, Atiku Abubakar

"Those who expect that the party will degenerate into crisis after the primaries have miscalculated. We will all work for the Atiku-PDP ticket to succeed and contribute ideas into solving the problems confronting Nigeria today.

"The event in Port Harcourt between yesterday and today was a victory for Nigeria and for democracy. We will not lose the momentum but sustain it to rebuild Nigeria and elect Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the next President of Nigeria.

"I wish all our delegates and other participants in the convention journey mercies back home.”

Also, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara has called on  Atiku to unite other presidential aspirants and ensure that they work with him to win the 2019 presidential election.

