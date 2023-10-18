Senate President Akpabio gives warning to Tinubu's nominee for EFCC chairman

The incident occurred during Olukoyede's screening before the Senate on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, creating a buzz of laughter and tension within the chambers.

Olukoyede, in the midst of his presentation on investigating a graft case, mentioned Akpabio’s name as an example. The room echoed with laughter as lawmakers found humor in the unexpected reference.

However, the atmosphere quickly changed when Akpabio intervened, advising the EFCC nominee to refrain from using his name in the context of a corruption investigation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m very glad that the nominee wants to use the Senate President as an example. But Mr nominee, leave the Senate President for now, look at this direction,” Akpabio said, gesturing towards the seats of opposition lawmakers.