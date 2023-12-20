Senate President Akpabio declares Umahi, Giadam's seats vacant following their appointments
INEC has been called to commence the process of by-elections in the two senatorial districts immediately.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akpabio made the declaration at plenary on Wednesday in Abuja. Akpabio said that the declaration of vacancies in their seats was in accordance with section 68, sub-section (1)(d) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).
He, therefore, called on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to commence the process of by-elections in the two senatorial districts immediately.
