Orji Kalu visits Tinubu to welcome him from vacation

Kalu, who arrived at Tinubu’s Asokoro residence in Abuja at 5:31 pm, decked in white attire and red cap, was ushered into a meeting with the president-elect.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Tinubu returned to Nigeria on Monday after a four-week vacation in France.

Kalu, before the closed-door meeting, expressed gratitude to God for Tinubu's successful vacation and safe return to Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

The reason for their meeting might not be unconnected with the race for the Senate Presidency.

Speaking to newsmen after the meeting, Kalu said the purpose of his visit was to officially welcome and felicitate the president-elect on his return from a successful vacation in Europe.

According to him, "The successful return of the president-elect attests to the comments which I made on Friday, in which I dismissed claims that Tinubu is not well and receiving medical treatment."

NAN recalls that Kalu, who spoke during the celebration of mass in Abuja to mark his 63rd birthday, said that Tinubu is fit and healthy and would return soon.

"I told Nigerians that Tinubu is not sick and that he will return soon and a few days after I made that comment, today you can see for yourself that he is here.

ADVERTISEMENT

"So this shows that our president-elect is fit and fully ready for the job of leading Nigerians just like I said.

"I just came to congratulate and officially welcome him back to the country and we are ready to support him for the task ahead," Kalu said.

Kalu said that they discussed some key issues on the future of the country.

On his ambition for the senate presidency, Kalu said he remained the best candidate among other contenders to partner with Tinubu in the overall interest of the country.

"I am the best among all other candidates, I have the capacity to unite Nigeria and I am the best to work with our president-elect for the best interest of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Nigerians need to feel the impact of our party. I have the integrity, honesty and experience to lead the senate," Kalu said.

Tinubu and Kalu were former governors of Lagos state and Abia respectively, from 1999 to 2007 with a relationship spanning over 30 years.

While Tinubu served as a senator in 1992, Kalu is the current senator representing Abia North Senatorial District in the ninth senate.