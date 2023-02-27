ADVERTISEMENT
Senate: PDP, LP call for cancellation of results in Umahi's district

News Agency Of Nigeria

Some Political parties in Ebonyi have called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to cancel the results of the National Assembly of the Saturday polls in the state.

Governor, Dave Umahi.
Others are: Emmanuel Eze, Labour Party candidate for Abakaliki/Izzi federal constituency, APGA candidate.

The candidates made the call at INEC office in Abakaliki, on Monday.

Egwu of PDP, who contested for Ebonyi North Senatorial District in the Senate, lost the seat to Mr Onyekachi Nwebonyi of APC, while Okorie of Labour Party lost his post to Gov David Umahi of APC in Ebonyi South zone.

He alleged that scores from booths were not used but allocation of figures.

Egwu called for the cancelation of the results and make use of the Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS).

“Verify all the results with what is in the BVAS because what is happening in Ebonyi now is wrong.

“How can they still be collating results by now and even before the final collation, they were already announcing results.

“The choice of the people has completely been truncated because of the All Progressives Congress selfish politicians in the state,” Egwu alleged.

Mr Linus Okorie, the Labour Party Senatorial Candidate of Ebonyi South, called for their mandate to be retrieved and urged people of Ebonyi to remain calm.

Okorie expressed dissatisfaction that a supposed individual who was meant to protect and ensure the election process was peaceful, were desperate.

“We tender petition right there calling for the attention of the returning officer to the law, section 243 which prevents him or anybody from announcing result,” Okorie said.

Mrs Onyeka Ugochi, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) called for calm and pledged that the commission would verify the results.

