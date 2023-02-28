Senate: PDP beats incumbent APC senator Ibn Na’Allah in Kebbi South
The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) senatorial candidate for Kebbi South, Alhaji Garba Maidoki, has defeated incumbent Sen. Bala Ibn Na’Allah of All Progressives Congress (APC) for Kebbi South Senatorial District.
He said: “By the power vested on me as the Returning Officer of this election, I declare Garba Musa Maidoki as the winner of the Senatorial election for Kebbi South Senatorial District haven scored the highest number of votes and certified the requirement of the law.”
Reacting, Balarabe appreciated the political stakeholders for their decorum and understanding during the election process which, according to him culminated into a hitch-free and successful exercise.
The APC is yet to react to the outcome of the poll.
