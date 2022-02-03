RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Bwacha dumps PDP for APC

Authors:

Bayo Wahab

Bwacha was welcomed to the ruling by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, (middle) dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the ruling All Progressives Congress.
Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the ruling All Progressives Congress.

Bwacha was welcomed to the APC by President Muhammadu Buhari along with APC Caretaker Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.

Details later...

