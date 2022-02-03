Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Bwacha dumps PDP for APC

Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party for the ruling All Progressives Congress.
Bwacha was welcomed to the ruling by President Muhammadu Buhari.
Bwacha was welcomed to the APC by President Muhammadu Buhari along with APC Caretaker Chairman and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni.
Details later...
