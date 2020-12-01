The Nigerian Senate has confirmed the reappointment of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu as the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Yakubu was first appointed chairman of the electoral commission in November 2015 by President Muhammadu Buhari who nominated him for a second term in October 2020.

After the expiration of his tenure in November, Yakubu temporarily stepped down and handed over the affairs of the agency to the retired Air Vice Marshal Ahmed Mu'azu, an INEC national commissioner.

He is now set to return to his role after the Senate approved his reappointment during plenary on Tuesday, December 1.

The Senate Committee on INEC presented its report to plenary after it screened Yakubu at the National Assembly complex last week.

The committee's chairman, Senator Kabiru Gaya, recommended that the nominee's reappointment be confirmed because of his great track record over the past five years.

Many other senators in their contributions also praised the INEC boss as a fair and just administrator.

"I want to urge him to continue the good work and to ensure that our elections are free and fair, and that the votes of Nigerians will continue to count," Senator Sam Egwu said.

Yakubu's nomination was unanimously approved when Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, put it to a voice vote.