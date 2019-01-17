This followed presentation of report by the Chairman Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Sen. Suleiman Nazif, at the plenary.

The Senate also confirmed Engr. Chidi Izuwah as the Director-General of Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).

In his remarks, the Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, congratulated Udo Tom on the confirmation.

He said with the confirmation, INEC was fully constituted to carry out its mandate in the forthcoming elections.

He said, “all hands must be on deck to ensure credible elections and I appeal for neutrality and independence of INEC as an umpire.”

Ekweremadu also congratulated Izuwah and urged him to find lasting solution to the problem of infrastructure deficit in the country.

He charged him to ensure that the operations of ICRC were in line with international best practices.