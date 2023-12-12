ADVERTISEMENT
Senate confirms nomination of 19 commissioners for National Population Commission

Ima Elijah

Tinubu's sent a request seeking confirmation for the appointment of 19 commissioners.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio [Tope Brown]
Senate President Godswill Akpabio

The nominees, spanning diverse states across the nation, include Emmanuel Eke (Abia), Clifford Zirra (Adamawa), Chidi Ezeoke (Anambra), Isa Buratai (Borno), Alex Ukam (Cross River), Blessyn Brume-Ataguba (Delta), Jeremiah Nwankwegu (Ebonyi), Tony Aiyejina (Edo), Ejike Ezeh (Enugu), Abubakar Damburam (Gombe), Uba Nnabue (Imo), Dogon Garba (Kaduna), Aminu Tsanyawa (Kano), Yori Afolabi (Kogi), Olakunle Sobukola (Ogun), Temitayo Oluwatuyi (Ondo), Mary Afan (Plateau), Ogiri Henry (Rivers), and Saany Sale (Taraba).

In addition, President Tinubu sought the Senate's confirmation for Bashir Indabawa (North-West), Enorense Amadasu (South-South), and Babajide Fasina (South-West) as NPC commissioners.

Senator Godswill Akpabio, leading the Senate, referred the nominations to the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) for evaluation, with a directive to report back within two weeks.

In another legislative move, the Senate approved the nomination of Ambassador Desmond Akawor as the commissioner representing Rivers State in the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC). This appointment follows the recent passing of Asondu Temple, the immediate-past RMAFC Federal Commissioner from Rivers State.

Ima Elijah Ima Elijah Ima Elijah is a Senior News Reporter at Pulse.

Peter Obi visits victims of Kaduna village bombing, donates ₦5m

Senate confirms nomination of 19 commissioners for National Population Commission

Ondo Governor Akeredolu begins medical leave, hands over to Aiyedatiwa

5 ways Nigeria is fighting climate change according to President Tinubu

11 transformers vandalised in different locations in Eket from July to date - PHEDC

Nigerian Immigration arrests 522 human traffickers, victims in 2023 - CG Adepoju

Activists petition Gov Sanwo-Olu over collapse of Alapere Estate pedestrian bridge

NSCDC apprehends 5 suspects involved in illegal oil bunkering, impounds vehicles in Imo

Minister Edu inspects IDPs' housing project worth ₦3 million each in Abuja

God, the Supreme judge will grant Mutfwang victory in court - Sen Jang

Court slams Gov Bello ₦500m for breach of SDP guber candidate, Ajaka's rights

Benue House of Assembly commends Governor Alia amid APC crisis

Ologbondiyan believes PDP will remain strong despite defection of 27 lawmakers in Rivers