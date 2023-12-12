Senate confirms nomination of 19 commissioners for National Population Commission
Tinubu's sent a request seeking confirmation for the appointment of 19 commissioners.
The nominees, spanning diverse states across the nation, include Emmanuel Eke (Abia), Clifford Zirra (Adamawa), Chidi Ezeoke (Anambra), Isa Buratai (Borno), Alex Ukam (Cross River), Blessyn Brume-Ataguba (Delta), Jeremiah Nwankwegu (Ebonyi), Tony Aiyejina (Edo), Ejike Ezeh (Enugu), Abubakar Damburam (Gombe), Uba Nnabue (Imo), Dogon Garba (Kaduna), Aminu Tsanyawa (Kano), Yori Afolabi (Kogi), Olakunle Sobukola (Ogun), Temitayo Oluwatuyi (Ondo), Mary Afan (Plateau), Ogiri Henry (Rivers), and Saany Sale (Taraba).
In addition, President Tinubu sought the Senate's confirmation for Bashir Indabawa (North-West), Enorense Amadasu (South-South), and Babajide Fasina (South-West) as NPC commissioners.
Senator Godswill Akpabio, leading the Senate, referred the nominations to the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) for evaluation, with a directive to report back within two weeks.
In another legislative move, the Senate approved the nomination of Ambassador Desmond Akawor as the commissioner representing Rivers State in the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC). This appointment follows the recent passing of Asondu Temple, the immediate-past RMAFC Federal Commissioner from Rivers State.
