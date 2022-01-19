Senate agrees with Buhari, removes Direct Primaries from Electoral Act

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in the earlier approval, the Senate had amended the bill adopting Direct Primaries for political parties.

Accordingly, the upper chamber in Clause 87(2) of the report approved direct, indirect primaries or consensus as procedure for the nomination of candidates by political parties for the various elective positions.

Speaking on the motion, Abdullahi explained that the motion for re-committal of the bill to the Committee on the Whole was due to the need to address observations by President Muhammadu Buhari.