Uzodinma, who made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Abuja, disclosed that the video of him and Ihedioha trending on social media was at a different occasion, way before the election.

He called on his supporters to disregard the report, saying it is the handiwork of mischief makers who are bent on peddling lies against him.

He vowed to challenge the outcome of the election in court to reclaim his mandate.

Uzodinma said there were irregularities in the March 9, governorship election that produced Ihedioha.

NAN reports that a videos of Ihedioha and Uzodinma allegedly celebrating Ihediohas emergence and ending Gov. Rochas Okorochas political dynasty has been trending on social media.