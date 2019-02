Sani, who defected to the PRP from APC polled only 51 votes, while Uba Sani scored 236 votes.

The Assistant Polling Officer 1 for the unit, Malam Umar Sanusi, who declared the results said President Muhammadu Buhari of the APC scored 292 votes to beat Atiku Abubakar of the PDP who scored 23 votes.

He added Mr Suleiman Samaila, (APC- Kaduna North) at the House of Representatives, scored 240 votes to beat PDP candidate who scored 47 votes.