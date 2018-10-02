Sen. Owan-Enoh Wins APC gubernatorial primaries in Cross River

news

Sen. John Owan-Enoh has been declared winner of the All Progressive Congress gubernatorial primaries in Cross River, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

Owan-Enoh represents Cross River Central Senatorial District in the National Assembly.

Announcing the result on Tuesday in Calabar, Mr Ali Magaji, Chairman of Electoral Committee, said that Owan-Enoh scored a total of 82,272 votes out of the 101,212 votes cast.

He said that Mr Edem Duke, a former Minister of Culture and Tourism got 7,367 votes while the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Usani Usani had 1,778 votes.

“As we are all aware, this exercise started on Sept. 30 with the distribution of materials to the various political wards across the state.

“The total number of accredited voters in the election was 106,212. We recorded 117 invalid votes and votes cast was 101,212.

“The election was conducted across the state in a peaceful manner under the watch of security agents and the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“With the powers conferred on me by the National Working Committee of the party, I hereby declare Sen. Owan-Enoh winner of the gubernatorial primaries in Cross River.

“He is now the candidates of the APC in Cross River ahead of the next year governorship election in the state,” he said.

Magaji called on other aspirants to work closely with Owan-Enoh with a view to win the state in 2019.

Speaking to newsmen after his victory, Owan-Enoh expressed happiness with the result, saying that the people of Cross River have spoken in unity.

He explained that the state was in dire need of leadership change and thereby solicited the supports of all stakeholders of the party ahead of the elections.

Owan-Enoh promised not to disappoint the mandate of the people if elected into office as governor.