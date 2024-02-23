Sen Okpebholo emerges APC candidate for Edo governorship election

Gov. Bassey Otu of Cross River, who is the Chairman of the APC supplementary primary election, declared Sen. Okpebholo the winner of the election on Friday in Benin. Otu said that the candidate garnered 12,433 votes to defeat 11 other aspirants in the contest.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Gov. Hope Uzodinma had on February 17 declared Rep Dennis Idahosa, a member representing Ovia Federal Constituency, as the winner of the primaries.

However, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling party turned the victory and declared the election inconclusive. The committee ordered that a supplementary primary be conducted on Thursday, and replaced Uzodinma with Otu as chairman.

ADVERTISEMENT