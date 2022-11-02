Sen. Ibrahim reconciles APC members in Katsina, seeks support for Tinubu, Radda

He said, “I am now sure that Tinubu and Dikko would get almost 100 per cent of the votes from the Katsina South Senatorial zone.

“There is no doubt that the Funtua zone is now for Tinubu/Dikko and all APC candidates.”

Ibrahim, Ibrahim, a close associate of the APC presidential candidate, said that they have met with the senator representing the area, Sen. Bello Mandiya, and reconciled with him for the success of the party in the zone.

According to Sen. Ibrahim, apart from reconciling with him, Sen. Mandiya has donated campaign vehicles for the success of the APC.

He therefore appealed to stakeholders from Daura and Katsina senatorial zones to also embark on similar reconciliation process with party members in the areas.