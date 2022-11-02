RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Sen. Ibrahim reconciles APC members in Katsina, seeks support for Tinubu, Radda

News Agency Of Nigeria

Sen. Abu Ibrahim, an All Progressive Congress (APC) stalwart in Katsina State, has reconciled some aggrieved party members in Funtua zone, in the Southern part of the state.

Sen. Ibrahim reconciles APC members in Katsina, seeks support for Tinubu, Radda
Sen. Ibrahim reconciles APC members in Katsina, seeks support for Tinubu, Radda

Ibrahim has also mobilised support towards the success of Bola Tinubu’s Presidential and Alhaji Dikko Radda’s governorship ambitions.

Read Also

He said, “I am now sure that Tinubu and Dikko would get almost 100 per cent of the votes from the Katsina South Senatorial zone.

“There is no doubt that the Funtua zone is now for Tinubu/Dikko and all APC candidates.”

Ibrahim, Ibrahim, a close associate of the APC presidential candidate, said that they have met with the senator representing the area, Sen. Bello Mandiya, and reconciled with him for the success of the party in the zone.

According to Sen. Ibrahim, apart from reconciling with him, Sen. Mandiya has donated campaign vehicles for the success of the APC.

He therefore appealed to stakeholders from Daura and Katsina senatorial zones to also embark on similar reconciliation process with party members in the areas.

He further noted that in line with the reconciliation committee set up by Gov. Aminu Masari, they have worked tirelessly in mobilizing all members of the party in the zone.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Akeredolu signs multi-door court house bill into law

Akeredolu signs multi-door court house bill into law

PDP’s covenant with Nigerians will bring prosperity – Dele Momodu

PDP’s covenant with Nigerians will bring prosperity – Dele Momodu

Sen. Ibrahim reconciles APC members in Katsina, seeks support for Tinubu, Radda

Sen. Ibrahim reconciles APC members in Katsina, seeks support for Tinubu, Radda

Tinubu possesses magic wand to tackle business challenges – Sanwo-Olu

Tinubu possesses magic wand to tackle business challenges – Sanwo-Olu

Gov. Oyetola condoles Davido over son’s death

Gov. Oyetola condoles Davido over son’s death

IGP explains why Tinubu can’t be prosecuted over alleged certificate forgery

IGP explains why Tinubu can’t be prosecuted over alleged certificate forgery

BREAKING: Twitter to charge $8 per month for verification badge - Elon Musk

BREAKING: Twitter to charge $8 per month for verification badge - Elon Musk

EFCC probes $6bn Mambilla Dam project

EFCC probes $6bn Mambilla Dam project

Ajayi drags Fayose to court over N900m alleged debt

Ajayi drags Fayose to court over N900m alleged debt

Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Trending

APC Presidential flag-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo. [Twitter:Jags]

I have forgiven Osinbajo, says Bola Tinubu

Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso (Premium Times)

2023: Kwankwaso speaks on stepping down for another candidate

Court dismisses bid to stop Tinubu’s certificate forgery suit

Court dismisses bid to stop Tinubu’s certificate forgery suit

The frontline presidential candidates for the 2023 election, Bola Tinubu, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar (Channels TV)

2023: Tinubu on course to beat Atiku, Obi - Fitch predicts