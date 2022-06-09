Sen. Aliero dumps APC for PDP due to injustices

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Aliero is a two term governor of Kebbi State, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and a serving member of the red chamber.

The lawmaker said: “I, Muhammadu Adamu Aliero, people of my constituency, that is Kebbi Central and my teeming supporters from across Kebbi State have resolved to defect from APC to PDP due to the injustices we endured in our former party, APC.

“Those in support of my political ideology were deceived and treated unjustly, hence the need for us to leave the party for another political party where we feel we shall be accommodated and treated justly.”

According to him, before arriving at a conclusion of leaving the party, he made several efforts to resolve the issue including complain to the national headquarters of the party but in spite of the intervention of party officials, nothing positive came out of it.