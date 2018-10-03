Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Sen. Akume wins Benue North-West senatorial primaries

In Benue Sen. Akume wins North-West senatorial primaries

Chief Mutiu Are, the APC’s Electoral Committee Chairman in the district, announced the result on Wednesday.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Senator George Akume play Sen. Akume wins Benue North-West senatorial primaries (Ekekee)

Former Senate Minority Leader, Sen. George Akume, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) Benue North-West senatorial district’s ticket.

Chief Mutiu Are, the APC’s Electoral Committee Chairman in the district, announced the result on Wednesday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akume, who represented the district four times at the senate, was returned unopposed.

Are, who conducted the election by affirmation, asked those who were in support of Akume’s candidature to affirm by voice vote.

He declared Akume winner after the affirmation of the yes votes.

In his acceptance speech, Akume, also leader of the party and two term Governor of Benue, commended the good people Benue for returning him unopposed.

He promised never to disappoint his supporters and urged them to unite for the battle ahead.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 The Battle For Lagos See LIVE results of APC Governorship Primarybullet
2 Eviction Monday You won’t be seeing Ben Bruce in the senate next year...bullet
3 Ambode Vs Sanwo-Olu Oshiomhole backs result of Lagos governorship...bullet

Related Articles

Ortom Gov emerges Benue PDP guber candidate
Tope Fasua Businessman wins ANRP's presidential ticket to contest in 2019
National Assembly NASS resumption postponement insensitive – ANRP
Aisha Yesufu BBOG member slumps during protest for Leah Sharibu, UN workers
Ortom Benue Gov is using fake university certificate - Akume
Samuel Ortom I am ready to die for the people of Benue - Governor
Buhari President arrives China for summit
In Benue PDP loses 2 governorship aspirants to APC
Akpabio Senator joins Fashola, Kachikwu as Buhari’s delegation to China

Politics

2019 Election Drama as Ogah emerges 2nd Abia APC governorship candidate
From Left, Mr Olatunde Onakoya, Chairman, Social Democratic Party (SPD) Lagos State; Dr Adetokunbo Pearse, SDP Governorship Candidate for Lagos State and Mr Folarin Olujembola, Chairman, SDP Governorship Election Planning Committee at that party governorship primary on Wednesday at the National Stadium, Lagos State. (NAN)
SDP Primary Pearse picks Lagos governorship ticket, promises people-centred governance
Sanwo-Olu thankful to Ambode, Tinubu, APC after electoral win
Sanwo-Olu Ex-Commissioner thanks Ambode for putting up "a good fight" for APC's Lagos governorship ticket
Ambode accepts loss of APC's governorship ticket to Sanwo-Olu
Ambode Governor accepts loss of APC's Lagos governorship ticket to Sanwo-Olu, praises party
X
Advertisement