Segun Oni dumps PDP again after losing party’s governorship ticket in Ekiti

Oni announced his exit from the party to his supporters but did not state his next move.

Former Ekiti governor, Segun Oni
Former Ekiti governor, Segun Oni

Segun Oni, former governor of Ekiti State, who aspires to govern the state again has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the second time.

Oni left the PDP days after losing the party's governorship primary election in Ekiti to Bisi Kolawole, who is believed to be the preferred candidate of another former governor of the state, Ayodele Fayose.

Kolawole, who polled 671 votes was announced as the winner of the election with Oni coming second with 330 votes.

The Segun Oni Campaign Organisation had rejected the results of the election, alleging that members of the organisation were disenfranchised.

However, on Saturday, February 5, 2022, Oni announced his exit from the party to his supporters but did not state his next move.

There are speculations that Oni, who governed the state between May 29, 2007, and October 15, 2010, may join the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).

As a former governor, Oni did not complete his four-year term as he was removed by a court judgement that ruled in favour of the then-candidate of the Action Congress of Nigeria, Kayode Fayemi.

Following his removal, Oni dumped the PDP in 2014 to support the second term bid of Fayemi, who is the current governor of the state.

In May 2020, he returned to the PDP and dumped the party again after 20 months.

