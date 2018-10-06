See live updates of PDP's presidential primaries in Rivers

news

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is holding its presidential primaries today, Saturday, October 6, 2018 inRivers state and you will get all the reports here.

The aspirants contesting to run with PDP's presidential ticket in the 2019 election, are: Senate President, Bukola Saraki; former vice president, Atiku Abubakar; Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal; Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo; and former governors including Sule Lamido, Ahmed Makarfi, Attahiru Bafarawa, Jonah Jang and Rabiu Kwankwaso.

Others are former Senate President, David Mark, former Senator, Baba Datti Ahmed, and former Minister Special Duties Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, Tanimu Turaki.

------------------