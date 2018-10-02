Security beefed up in Keffi as APC conducts senatorial primaries

news

Security was beefed up in Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa state on Tuesday as the All Progressives Congress (APC) planned to conduct its Senatorial primaries.

A survey by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Keffi revealed that security agents such as Police, Civil Defence, among others were deployed to the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

The University was chosen as the venue for the party’s primaries for the Nasarawa West Senatorial district.

NAN also reports that at the time of filing in this report, no official of the party or aspirants or delegate for the election was on ground to comment on the preparation for the election.

NAN further learnt that Aliyu Tijani-Ahmed was the frontrunner in the polls having been anointed by the Nassarawa Gov. Tanko Al-Makura.

The political tension heightened when the incumbent senator Abdullahi Adamu refused to support Al-Makura’s gubernatorial candidate, Mr Abdullahi Sule, in the Oct. 1. Governorship primaries.

Incidentally, Sule emerged as the APC governorship candidate in the state on Oct.1

NAN recalls that on Sept.27, Alhaji Aliyu Tijani-Ahmed, who resigned as the Commissioner for Education to contest against Sen. Adamu, a former governor, said that that he would win the party’s ticket come Oct 2.

Tijani-Ahmed had said during the launching of his campaign in Keffi that Power comes from God, expressing optimism that he would win the party’s primaries and the general elections come 2019.

During the event, Mr Samuel Akala, the Chairman, Karu Local Government Area, on behalf of the five Local Government chairmen of the zone promised to support Tijani-Ahmed’s candidacy.

NAN reports that the five local government areas are: Toto, Nasarawa, Keffi, Kokona and Karu.

“We have agreed to work for the success of Alhaji Aliyu Tijani-Ahmed, our senatorial aspirant,” Akala said.