Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Politics >

Security beefed up in Keffi as APC conducts senatorial primaries

Al-Makura/Adamu Feud Security beefed up in Keffi as APC conducts senatorial primaries

A survey by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Keffi revealed that security agents such as Police, Civil Defence, among others were deployed to the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

  • Published:
play

Security was beefed up in Keffi Local Government Area of Nasarawa state on Tuesday as the All Progressives Congress (APC) planned to conduct its Senatorial primaries.

A survey by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Keffi revealed that security agents such as Police, Civil Defence, among others were deployed to the Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

The University was chosen as the venue for the party’s primaries for the Nasarawa West Senatorial district.

NAN also reports that at the time of filing in this report, no official of the party or aspirants or delegate for the election was on ground to comment on the preparation for the election.

NAN further learnt that Aliyu Tijani-Ahmed was the frontrunner in the polls having been anointed by the Nassarawa Gov. Tanko Al-Makura.

The political tension heightened when the incumbent senator Abdullahi Adamu refused to support Al-Makura’s gubernatorial candidate, Mr Abdullahi Sule, in the Oct. 1. Governorship primaries.

Incidentally, Sule emerged as the APC governorship candidate in the state on Oct.1

NAN recalls that on Sept.27, Alhaji  Aliyu Tijani-Ahmed, who resigned as the Commissioner for Education to contest against Sen. Adamu, a former governor,  said that that he would win the party’s ticket come Oct 2.

Tijani-Ahmed had said during the launching of his campaign in Keffi  that Power comes from God, expressing optimism that he would win the party’s primaries and the general elections come 2019.

During the event, Mr Samuel Akala, the Chairman, Karu Local Government Area, on behalf of the five Local Government chairmen of the zone promised to support Tijani-Ahmed’s candidacy.

NAN reports that the five local government areas are: Toto, Nasarawa, Keffi, Kokona and Karu.

We have agreed to work for the success of Alhaji Aliyu Tijani-Ahmed, our senatorial aspirant,” Akala said.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Nigeria?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +2349055172167, Social Media @pulsenigeria247: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng. More information here.

Author

Pulse News Agency Local by NAN brings you the latest news from Nigeria, covering breaking news in business, politics, entertainment, technology, and more.

Top 3

1 Ambode Gov, Tinubu exchange words at GAC meeting, following impeachment...bullet
2 The Battle For Lagos See LIVE results of APC Governorship Primarybullet
3 Ambode 5 things Lagos state governor said 24 hours to APC primariesbullet

Related Articles

Fayose Gov says Fayemi's defeat in Ekiti guber poll is rest assured
Ekiti APC‎ Primary Tight security as accreditation begins
Ekiti APC Primary Police seal off party secretariat as crisis deepens
Ekiti APC Primary Governorship aspirants reject Al-Makura, call for fresh election
Ekiti APC Primary Party's national leadership to decide next step for cancelled election
APC Ekiti This is why governorship primary ended in violence
Ekiti Guber Race APC to conduct fresh governorship primary Friday
Pulse Opinion APC messed up in Ekiti, now it has one last chance
Tanko Al-‎Makura Ekiti APC primary will be credible, says Governor
Kayode Fayemi Minister wins Ekiti APC governorship ticket

Politics

APC's national leadership turns back on Lagos primary election
Sanwo-Olu vs Ambode APC's National Working Committee turns back on Lagos primary election
Civil society organisations praise Osun governorship election
Opinion Daddy, you are sitting on a time bomb
Tinubu explains why he dumped Ambode
Ambode Tinubu explains why he fell out with Lagos Governor
Murray-Bruce mobilises PDP Senators to NASS over Saraki
PDP Primaries Meet 2 seasoned politicians eyeing Ben Bruce’s senate seat
X
Advertisement