Security agents stop major clash at APC National Convention

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the fighting occurred as voting and counting of votes were going on in different pavilions to elect new officers for the party’s National Working Committee (NWC).

Governor Yahaya Bello and the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, and other delegates from Kogi and Kwara have been left stranded as men of the Police Force and Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) have taken over stands at the APC National Convention in Abuja. play

Fresh fight broke out early Sunday morning at the Delta state stand at the Eagle Square, venue of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Convention.

The tenure of the party’s Chief John Odigie-Oyegun-led 21 member NWC ends on June 25.

It took the frantic efforts of security agents to bring the situation under control as chairs, tables and sticks were seen flying in different directions, as argument broke out at the stand.

NAN observed a man who was seriously beaten and wounded being dragged out of the arena by security agents.

The reason for the pandemonium was not readily ascertained, but it was gathered that it may not be unconnected to the tightly contested seat of the party’s National Organising Secretary.

While Gov. Rochas Okorocha of Imo was said to favour Mr Emma Ibediro for the position, South-East APC stakeholders wants its current occupant, Sen. Osita Izunaso and other national officers of the party from the zone to be re-elected.

The other national officers are: Mr Emma Enukwu (Vice Chairman South-East) and George Moghalu (National Auditor).

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to arrive the convention venue this morning before the announcement of winners.

Aspirants, delegates and party members have remained calm as they await the outcome of the Convention which had been conducted under tight security.

