Secondus, made the call on Tuesday in Abuja while receiving report from a three-man ad hoc committee set up by the National Working Committee (NWC) on the resolution of the crisis in the Lagos State chapter, led by Sen. Ben Obi.

Secondus said that Lagos was “winnable” for PDP if members could allow peace to reign.

“All we want is peace, all we want is to win Lagos.

“And for our members in Lagos, the bible says there is time for everything.

”We have had enough crisis, the time has come for peace. We need everybody to make the difference,” he said.

Secondus assured the members that PDP leadership would look into the complaints of lopsidedness in the membership of the Board of Trustees from Lagos.

He also assured them that the NWC would not interfer in the running of the state chapter.

“Lagos will govern and administer themselves for us to win Lagos. There will be no interference,” he said.

Secondus commended the committee for its recommendations and for setting the stage for final peace and reconciliation in Lagos.

He also promised that the NWC would look into the recommendations with a view to implementing them for interest of the party.

Speaking in Kogi and Bayelsa governorship elections, he assured them that the party would follow its guidelines and constitution in the conduct of the states’ primaries.

He warned aspirants against blackmailing and false allegations against party leaders and members of the NWC, advising them to campaign for delegates’ votes and shun violence.

Speaking earlier, the chairman of the ad hoc committee, described the committee meetings with Lagos members as fruitful.

He enumerated some of the factors that cost PDP the state in the last general election to include the lack of unity due to unilateral dismissal of elected local government chairmen by the acting Lagos state chairman, Dr Adegbola Dominic.

Obi said that PDP members in Lagos State were “thirsty for peace,” as well t wanted the vacant positions in the state executive committee to be filled in line with party’s constitution.

He said that party members demanded that there should be no imposition of any kind.

ALSO READ: "IPOB has nothing to do with President Buhari in Japan" Presidency denies protest rumor

“They complained of the actions of the acting state chairman, who without due process, dissolved newly elected local government chairmen.

“They demand non-interference by NWC and that the suspension and removal of the local government chairmen by the acting chairman should be lifted.

“Just like in every state, they complained of lack of funds and that three Board of Trustees members (from the state) came from one zone, and in some cases, all appointments,” Obi said.

Other members of the committee include the National Vice Chairman, South West, Chief Eddy Olafeso and Sen. Biodun Olujimi.