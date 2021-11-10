RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Politics

Secondus congratulates Soludo, commends INEC, others

Secondus hopes INEC and security operatives would repeat the feat in the forthcoming­ governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun state.

Suspended National Chairman, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Uche Secondus. [Vanguard]
Suspended National Chairman of the PDP, Mr Uche Secondus has congratulated Prof. Chukwuma Soludo as governor-elect of Anambra.

Soludo, the gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), won the Nov. 6. governorship election in Anambra.

Secondus, in a statement by his Media Adviser, Mr Ike Abonyi on Wednesday in Abuja, said that by Soludo’s victory, the people had spoken and democracy was put in action.

He said that though he had desired that the PDP should come out victorious, but as a true democrat they would always respect the will of the people where and when it’s allowed to prevail.

Secondus commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), security agencies and other critical players for helping to deepen Nigeria’s democracy by their positive actions.

He hoped and prayed that they would repeat the feat in the forthcoming­ governorship elections in Ekiti and Osun and and at general election in 2023.

He also commended the PDP flag bearer in the election, Dr Valentine Ozigbo and other patriotic members of the party in the state for putting up a gallant fight in the spirit of PDP and democracy.

