SDP suspends National Chairman over alleged anti-party activities

The letter addressed to the National Secretary was signed by the party’s Chairman and Secretary in Akoko North West Local Government, Chief Moses Aribisala and Elder Olorunfemi Festus, respectively.

The party stated that Agunloye’s suspension was based on the letter from his ward (Ward 10), that recommended his suspension from the party over alleged anti-party activities.

According to the party, the recommendation letter signed by the ward chairman and secretary, Mr Ajayi Adediran and Balogun Ojo, respectively was the resolution of the ward executive members’ meeting.

“In line with Section 19, sub-section 7 of the 2018 Constitution of the SDP, and on behalf of the good people of Akoko North West where Dr Olu Agunloye comes from, we write to ratify his suspension as a member of the party,” it said.

According to the party, Agunloye has deliberately frustrated the growth and development of SDP in his ward to the extent that the party cannot boast of more than 10 members in his ward.

“Olu Agunloye is grossly found of anti- party activities of bringing non-party members into the party to usurp the functions of the party executives at the both state and local government levels.

“With the aim of causing confusion within the party as evident in the aborted Friday 9th, April 2022 congress election.

“Dr Agunloye in his style, approaches, utterances and actions, has always been promoting the factionalisation of the party through direct administration of the affairs of the party in the local government.

“And so some other wards that is at the verge of collapsing as a result of divide and rule system of the National Chairman,” the party said.

Speaking with NAN, the Ondo State Chairman of SDP, Prince Dele Ogunbameru, said the state working committee was disturbed with “the endless catalogue of the unconstitutional actions of Dr Olu Agunloye”.

”It was on this note that the State Executive Committee met in an emergency section and also suspended the membership of Dr Agunloye from the party,” he said.

In his reaction, Agunloye in a text message to NAN, described his suspension as “political rascality”.

“No. Nothing like that. l am presiding as National Chairman in Abuja as we write.

“Besides, wards or local government or state cannot suspend. They can only recommend to the National Working Committee which the committee can recommend to NEC (National Executive Council).