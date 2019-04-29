The party’s resolve is contained in a statement by the State Chairman of SDP, Mr Joshua Worlu, on Monday in Port Harcourt, after a meeting at the state’s campaign office.

According to Worlu, SDP’s membership in Rivers also resolved to work with Wike, re-elected for a second term in the 2019 governorship poll, to move the state forward.

“The Rivers chairman of the party had earlier at the meeting formally congratulated Wike on his re-election,” the statement added.

A statement by Mr Simeon Nwakaudu, the governor’s Special Assistant on Electronic Media, had urged politicians in Rivers to take advantage of Wike’s post-election peace initiative.

It also restated Wike’s determination “to ensure peace and security for rapid growth’’ of Rivers.

“We want everybody to take advantage of the Olive Branch, if they love the state. We want everyone to join us to work for the development of the state.

“The state is uppermost on our minds. We will do everything possible to promote the peace of the state.

“We thank God that all the political tension is behind us. You cannot govern a state when it is not peaceful.

“We will continue to reiterate the need for peace. We want total peace and reconciliation.’’